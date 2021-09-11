Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. Zimtu Capital shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price objective on shares of Zimtu Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a PE ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 20.42.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

