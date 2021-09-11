Cowen Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

