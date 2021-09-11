Cowen Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.
Shares of ACHC opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.