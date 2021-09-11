Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

