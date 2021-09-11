InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $14.95 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,158.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in InnovAge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

