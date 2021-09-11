Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

