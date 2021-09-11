Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

