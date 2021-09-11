Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Raised by Analyst

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

