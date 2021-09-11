Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $29.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

