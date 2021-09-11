Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.54.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.27 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

