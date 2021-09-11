Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.41. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of £487.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Rennocks acquired 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.