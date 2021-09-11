Liberum Capital Raises Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 800

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Get Renew alerts:

RNWH opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Tuesday. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.48. The firm has a market cap of £660.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.