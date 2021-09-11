Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 187.15 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.53. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

