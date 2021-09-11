$414.50 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce $414.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.47 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $287.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

