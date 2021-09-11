IQE (LON:IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 50 at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £368.21 million and a PE ratio of -114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.43. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

