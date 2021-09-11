Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $474.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $436.00 to $474.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

