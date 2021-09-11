Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

