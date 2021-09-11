Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in DLH by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 253,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DLH by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.