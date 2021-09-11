Zacks Investment Research Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

