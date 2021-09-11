American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.15.

AIG opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 917.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

