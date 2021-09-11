Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Trading Down 2.9%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.58. 469,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 813,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

