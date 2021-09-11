PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Up 1.9%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.12. 1,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

