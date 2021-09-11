Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 5.9%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

NDCVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in ?clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.