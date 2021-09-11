AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Down 0.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 4,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 10.43%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

