$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $197.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.66. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

