Head-To-Head Review: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.49%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -3.32% -4.73% -3.25% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million 0.64 $2.21 million $0.03 84.00 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.95 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Summary

Fluent beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

