Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centogene by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.