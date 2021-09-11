Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.