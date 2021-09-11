Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 115.99 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.53. The company has a market capitalization of £320.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

