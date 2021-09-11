easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

