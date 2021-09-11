easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

