ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 229 ($2.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.42. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 46.10.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

