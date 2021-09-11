Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €5.05 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.24 ($6.16).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

