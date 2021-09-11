Barclays Initiates Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $401.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.56 and its 200-day moving average is $428.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.