Barclays Initiates Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $401.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.56 and its 200-day moving average is $428.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.