Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

ELMD opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

