HSBC Initiates Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Investment analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $9,505,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

