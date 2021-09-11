POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

