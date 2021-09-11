PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

