Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

EFX stock opened at $272.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,969,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

