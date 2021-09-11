Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Reduced by Summit Insights (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

CVLT opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

