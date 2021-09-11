Head to Head Comparison: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coursera and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78

Coursera currently has a consensus price target of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.01%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $143.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than BlackLine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and BlackLine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 17.64 -$66.82 million N/A N/A BlackLine $351.74 million 20.02 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -1,096.27

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -23.25% -2.89% -0.78%

Summary

Coursera beats BlackLine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

