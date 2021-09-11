Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

VNTR opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

