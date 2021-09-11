FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokuyama Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.