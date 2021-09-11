FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokuyama Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

