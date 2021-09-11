Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

