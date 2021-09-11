Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

