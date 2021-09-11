Comparing Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 3.69% -2.10% 1.74% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.30 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.26 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -16.63

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

