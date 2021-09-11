MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 301.05. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

