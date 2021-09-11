Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

