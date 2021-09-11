Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

EMP.A stock opened at C$39.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.85. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

