Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

