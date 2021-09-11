BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Down 20.5%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)’s share price traded down 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

