Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.07. 21,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 58,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

